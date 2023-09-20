Resurfaced Clip Shows Russell Brand Encouraging 15-Year-Old Girl To Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

A resurfaced audio clip from “The Russell Brand” show dating back to 2007 shows Brand telling a 15-year-old girl to throw a sex-themed party.

In the clip, posted by Channel 4, Brand chats with a caller that is looking for ideas on themes for her 16th birthday party.

“I suppose you’re 16, you can’t really drink booze yet, or any drugs because that’s illegal,” Brand said. “Now, you will be legally allowed to have sexual partners.”

He went on to say, “right, now, I think you should theme the party around legal sex.”

More questions emerge for the BBC as @C4Dispatches uncovers more inappropriate comments made on Russell Brand’s Radio 2 show pre Sachsgate. In this clip from 2007, Brand suggests to a 15-year-old listener that she should have a sex themed 16th birthday party. #C4Dispatches pic.twitter.com/fQdPtoOpge — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) September 19, 2023

Brand didn’t wait for the girl to respond or weigh in at all on his idea.

He continued developing a plan for her birthday bash.

“Why don’t you have it themed around vampires? Because I suppose what you really want to do is heighten the mood, of like, you’re 16, you’re like essentially a child, but you’re coming of age, I think you want to heighten the mood of danger,” Brand said.

The star then went on to tell the girl how she should dress for such an event.

“So dress as a … say it’s a vampire-themed party,” he said.

Brand goes on to develop a Venetian-masked-ball theme.

“In its way, erotic but in a suppressed, suitable way for a 16-year-old girl,” he said.

Another resurfaced clip reveals Brand’s approach to sex. He could be heard saying, “That’s the policy I use for women … Hello, there’s a woman. Let’s not get bogged down in things like age, race or whether or not they’re awake. Just get over there, and give them the night of their lives.” (RELATED: Russell Brand’s Business World Has Quickly Crumbled Amid Sexual Assault Allegations)

Four women have come forward with accusations of sexual assault against Brand. One of the alleged victims claims Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angles home in 2012.

Brand vehemently denies all allegations made against him.