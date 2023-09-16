Russell Brand Accused Of Raping, Assaulting Five Women: REPORT

Allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse have made been against Russell Brand Saturday as reported by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, per The Guardian.

Five women, four of whom remain anonymous, participated in the Dispatches documentary which aired Saturday night. The women alleged that they were sexually assaulted by the former actor between 2006 and 2013 while he was at the height of his career. During those years, Brand starred in various Hollywood films like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Despicable Me,” and “Rock of Ages.”

“I was like, ‘oh my god, he raped me’” A woman shares her story about her experiences with Russell Brand with @C4Dispatches in a joint investigation with @thetimes. Brand denies all accusations including rape, sexual assault and controlling and emotionally abusive behaviour. pic.twitter.com/XtNV5s91gk — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) September 16, 2023

One woman claimed Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles residence, which are allegedly supported by her medical records, according to The Times. Another women accused the former actor of assaulting her when she was only 16 years old while he was in his 30s. The third woman alleged that she was also sexually assaulted by him while they worked together. The fourth woman claimed Brand had been abusive towards her while they were in a relationship. (RELATED: ‘Want To Badger Him And Beat Him Down’: Joe Rogan, Russell Brand Blast Fauci’s Coverup Of COVID Lab Leak)

Brand had preemptively denied the accusations ahead of the release of these reports. He posted a video Friday night denying “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.” “During that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I’m being transparent about it now as well,” he said.