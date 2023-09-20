Ronna McDaniel Says Dems Are ‘Scared’ Over High Republican Voter Registration In Key States

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), said that Democrats are fearful of an increase in Republican voter registration on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

McDaniel argued that liberal states are attempting to change voting rules through the courts or executive order to give themselves an advantage. She said that the RNC filed a lawsuit against Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul over voting law changes in the state. (RELATED: Michigan Enshrines Early And Mail-In Voting With New Laws)

“She’s trying to change the definition of an absentee vote, as it’s defined by the New York constitution,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said that the RNC has successfully sued an attempt by New York to allow non-citizens to vote in the past. She said that the RNC is currently engaged in “50 different lawsuits” over voting laws.

“Listen, we want to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, and that’s what most Americans want. And we know we should have voter ID, and we know we should have chain-of-custody, and we know we shouldn’t have drop boxes. Now, we’re gonna have to deal with the laws as they are on the books.”

McDaniel continued, arguing that Republicans have been more successful in registration than Democrats in recent months.

“We’re gonna fight these bad laws. But it shows how scared the Democrats are. In Pennsylvania we have out-registered the Democrats every month this year.”

Several liberal states have moved to alter their voting laws ahead of the 2024 election. Pennsylvania recently implemented a plan to automatically enroll all state citizens onto voter rolls when they receive a driver’s license. Hochul signed a law on Wednesday to allow voters to receive an early absentee ballot for any reason.