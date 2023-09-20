10 Dead, Several Injured After Two Tornadoes Rip Through Eastern China Hours Apart: Report

Two tornados hit eastern China hours apart, killing 10 people and seriously injuring four others, according to state media cited by the Associated Press (AP).

The first tornado hit parts of Suqian city in Jiangsu Province on Tuesday afternoon, according to state broadcaster CCTV, per AP. Five people reportedly died and four were injured from the tornado, which destroyed over 130 homes. Cropland and pig farms were also damaged by the weather event, according to the outlet.

A second tornado hit later in the evening in Yancheng city, about 120 miles southeast of Suqian, reportedly killing five people.

Videos of the first tornado circulated online, showing overturned cars, debris flying through the air and fires reportedly caused by downed power lines.

Power and road service have since been restored in the Suqian area, according to AP.

Tornadoes aren’t a common occurrence in China, the outlet reported, but this wasn’t the first instance of two deadly tornadoes hitting the eastern part of the country in one day.

On May 14, 2021, two tornadoes ripped through Wuhan, in the Hubei province, and another eastern town, killing a total of 12 people and leaving hundreds injured, according to Reuters. Eight people were reported dead from one tornado in Wuhan. Another tornado struck the town of Shengze, about 700 miles from Wuhan, killing four. Shengze is located in the “tornado-prone” Jiangsu province.