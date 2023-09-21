US

Video Shows Climate Activists Blocking Rush Hour Traffic In Boston

Video footage shows climate activists disrupting rush hour traffic on the streets of Boston.

Over 35 members of the climate group Extinction Rebellion stopped traffic in Boston’s financial district Thursday morning, right in front of the city’s historic South Station, according to Boston.com. Numerous arrests took place, the outlet reported, citing information from a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

Extinction Rebellion Boston’s goal is to force Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey to pledge to a policy geared towards dismantling the use of fossil fuels in state infrastructure, according to a public press release from the organization. Extinction Rebellion dubbed such calls as a ban on “New Fossil Fuel Infrastructure.” (RELATED: Biden’s Energy Secretary Says ‘We Can All Learn From China’ On Climate Policy)

The organization also called upon Healey to “[oppose] projects under construction or currently in the permitting process” that are expected to use fossil fuels.

Specifically, Extinction Rebellion is seeking to ban new fossil fuel power plants, new airports, new gas stations, new natural gas distribution pipelines and more, according to the press release.

“When you find yourself stuck in a hole the first step is to stop digging,” said Alex Chambers, head organizer and spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion’s Boston chapter. (RELATED: ‘What The F*ck Is Going On?’: Climate Protesters March Naked Through NYC Streets)

The organization wrote an open letter to the Boston drivers impacted by the group’s “general disruption protests.”

“We gave you a bad morning,” the letter reads. “We made you late to work, or to a dentist appointment, or to an interview. Whatever you needed to do this morning, whatever you got up early for, we got in your way.”

“We all had a difficult day today, because we think it will make a better tomorrow.”