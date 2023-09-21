Convicted Child Rapist Housed In Women’s Prison After Claiming To Be Trans

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) is housing convicted child rapist Mark Campbell in a female prison, the Daily Signal reported Thursday.

Campbell repeatedly sexually assaulted his 10-year-old daughter in their home, and the girl’s little brother would sometimes come into the room when the assault was occurring, according to court records. Prosecutors reported that Campbell showed “no remorse” for his behavior, and that he had, “some very serious sexuality issues, very serious boundary issues to say the least.”

“His daughter needs to be protected from him for as long as humanly possible,” a prosecutor said, per court records.

Campbell was housed in a male prison as recently as 2020, when he succeeded in his legal battle to have his transgender surgeries funded by taxpayers. (RELATED: Woman Sues After Transgender Inmate Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Her In Prison)

“The rights of transgender persons and sex reassignment surgery remain politically controversial, even outside the prison context. And some members of the public are outraged at any effort to improve the health and well being of inmates. But the true public interest lies in alleviating needless suffering by those who are dependent on the government for their care,” the judge in the case wrote in his ruling.

NEW: The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is housing a man who raped his 10-year-old daughter in a women’s prison because he identifies as a woman — and the DOC is refusing to offer any kind of insight or explanation on the matter.https://t.co/k4AfomjOJm — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 21, 2023

Campbell is now housed in Taycheedah Correctional Institution, a women’s prison in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, the Daily Signal reports. The Wisconsin DOC reportedly lists Campbell’s sex as “FEMALE” in court records.

Half of transgender-identified biological males in Wisconsin prisons have been convicted of at least one sex crime, according to the Heritage Foundation.