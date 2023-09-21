REPORT: Dallas Cowboys’ Star Cornerback Trevon Diggs Likely Out For Season With Torn ACL

Dallas Cowboys’ star cornerback Trevon Diggs is “projected” to be out for the season with a torn ACL, ESPN’s Ed Werder reports.

Diggs was seen leaving the facility on crutches Thursday afternoon, headed to get an MRI on his knee, according to Dallas Morning News’ David Moore. “Some of you saw him leaving the field so prayers for him; simple as that,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Werder shared a statement from the team about two hours later: “Trevon Diggs suffered a left knee injury during today’s practice. A subsequent MRI was performed that confirmed a torn ACL. A timetable for Diggs’ return to play has not been established, but he is currently projected to miss the remainder of the current season.”

Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, is a key cog in the dominant Dallas defense. The 2022 Pro-Bowler just signed a $100 million contract with the Cowboys in July.

Replacing him will not be easy. The Cowboys did trade for Stephon Gilmore in March, but the aging veteran is unlikely to match Diggs’ prolific production.

Diggs, brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, has picked off 18 balls and forced another two fumbles in his young career, earning himself two consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. Dallas, who is 2-0 after walloping both New York football teams, will have to shuffle things around to fill the void Diggs’ absence will leave. (RELATED: Former Super Bowl Champion’s 17-Year-Old Son Dies After Asthma Attack)

Aside from Gilmore, veteran Jourdan Lewis and recently acquired Noah Igbinoghene — who have nine career interceptions combined — will have to step up into bigger roles.

This puts a massive amount of pressure on the Cowboys’ defense, who have only given up 10 points so far this season, and who have upcoming games against offensive juggernauts such as the 49ers, Rams and Chargers.

The Cowboys may need to look to the trade market to shore up the secondary if they want to stay undefeated.