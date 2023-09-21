1 Killed, At Least 5 Injured After Bus Carrying High-Schoolers Crashes On Highway

A charter bus crash in Orange County, New York, killed one person and injured at least five more Thursday, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The bus, which was carrying the Farmingdale High School Band, hurtled off Interstate 84 and plummeted into an embankment, according to The AP. The crash reportedly occurred in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

The bus was headed to Pennsylvania to drop the students off at a band camp, the Farmingdale Union Free School District said, according to The AP.

Breaking News: A charter bus carrying a Long Island marching band crashed Thursday afternoon in Orange County. Officials say the bus was carrying the Farmingdale High School Marching Band when it rolled over and down an embankment near Exit 15 on I-84 near the town of… — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) September 21, 2023

Some of the injured were taken to various Orange County, NY, hospitals, including Garnet Health Medical, Westchester Medical Center and Bon Secours Community Hospital, according to CBS. (RELATED: 20 Dead After South African Bus Erupts In Flames Due To Head-On Crash. Video Shows Aftermath)

Video posted to social media shows the overturned bus laying on its side in a ravine.

🇺🇸 — DEVELOPING: Fatal bus crash in Waywayanda, NY, 50 injured, 6 in critical condition. The bus has overturned and fallen off a cliff. Kiryas Joel Hatzolah and Catskills Hatzolah have been asked to assist with multiple ambulances. pic.twitter.com/EofoTNZSp0 — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) September 21, 2023



A family reunification center for victims of the crash has been opened at SUNY Orange County Community College in Middletown, County Executive Steve Neuhaus said on Facebook.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press briefing about the incident at 6 p.m. on Thursday night, per Neuhaus.