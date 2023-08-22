Ohio School Bus Crash On First Day Of School Leaves 1 Student Dead, Over 20 Wounded

A school bus crashed into a minivan on Tuesday, the district’s first day of school, leaving one student dead and more than 20 injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At 8:16 a.m. the bus slammed into a 2010 Honda Odyssey that crossed the center line, prompting the school bus to veer right and overturn, OSHP wrote in a press release.

“Northwestern Family, I am saddened to report that there was an Injury accident this morning involving one our buses,” Northwestern Local Schools wrote in a Facebook post. “We are still gathering information and will share it with you as it becomes available.” Tuesday was the district’s first day of the new school year. (RELATED: Instructor Crashes Car Into Driving School Building On Second Day At Job)

Twenty-two children were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, one was rushed to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and another was pronounced dead at the scene, per OSHP. The bus driver, 68-year-old Alfred E. Collier, suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, while the minivan driver and passenger were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

“This morning’s school bus accident in Clark Co. is truly heartbreaking. Fran and I offer our sincere condolences to the family of the young child who was killed,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wrote on Twitter. “Our hearts also go out to those on the bus and their families, peers, and teachers. Our prayers are with you all.”



“If your child was involved in the bus accident this morning, you will be notified very soon,” Northwestern Local Schools wrote in another post.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, according to the release.