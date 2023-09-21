‘Decarbonizing Buildings’: White House, Governors Coalition Pledge To Massively Increase Amount Of Heat Pumps

The White House and a coalition of 23 state governors pledged Thursday to quadruple the amount of heat pumps in American homes in the coming years.

Together, the Biden administration and the U.S. Climate Alliance (USCA) seek to increase the number of heat pumps installed in American homes to 20 million by 2030, “with the aim of ensuring at least 40% of benefits flow to disadvantaged communities” and toward a “goal of decarbonizing buildings,” according to a USCA press release issued Thursday. The commitment aligns with a wider push by the Biden administration to reduce emissions generated by buildings and phase out gas-powered appliances.

Heat pumps are devices that use electricity to heat and cool a building without burning fuel, and they tend to be more expensive than gas furnaces in terms of up-front cost, according to Aquarius Home Services. The pledge to quadruple the amount of installations follows the release of data that shows homes heated by natural gas will be half as expensive this coming winter when compared to homes that rely on electricity to stay warm, according to CNN. (RELATED: ‘Barrier To Entry’: Dem Mayor Bans Fossil Fuel Use In New City Buildings, Eyes Residential Buildings Next)

REPORTER: “We’ve seen them go after gas stoves…how many more home appliances will Americans eventually have to replace?” pic.twitter.com/JgjQyiPGK0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2023

The appliances are heavily subsidized by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), President Joe Biden’s signature climate bill, which provides a 30% tax credit for consumers, and some states offer incentives in addition to the IRA credits, according to The Associated Press.

“Thanks to the Biden climate and economic agenda, we have for the first time the resources we need to transition America to a clean energy future and seize the opportunities that come with it,” White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi said, according to the USCA press release. “It’s good news for our economy and good news for our climate and energy security.”

The Biden administration has proposed a slew of new energy efficiency standards for multiple appliances, like generators, water heaters and dishwashers. Additionally, the administration is spending big to push state and municipal governments to adopt new building codes to decrease emissions by phasing out gas hookups.

“We are in a climate emergency and the window to act is closing. U.S. Climate Alliance states get that,” Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said, according to USCA. “That’s why we’re taking bold, immediate action by quadrupling heat pump installations by 2030.”

The governors of the USCA represent states that account for about 60% of the U.S. economy and 55% of the U.S. population, according to USCA.

The White House did not respond immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

