EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Issues Second Subpoena To FBI Agent Who Fled The Country After Interview Fell Through

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is sending another subpoena to FBI agent Elvis Chan after he left the country when his scheduled interview Sept. 15 fell through, according to a letter obtained by the Daily Caller.

The House Judiciary Committee is demanding Chan to appear for a deposition on Oct. 5, 2023 and discuss his role on the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF) ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Chan was subpoenaed on Sept. 15 by House Judiciary to give an interview on Thursday after his scheduled interview was derailed by a dispute between committee investigators and the DOJ, the Daily Caller previously reported. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan, House Republicans Launch Investigation Into BlackRock, Vanguard, Others Over ESG Practices)

READ THE LETTER:

“Based on representations that the date of your deposition conflicts with the dates of your official travel, as an accommodation, the Committee is issuing you a new deposition subpoena that compels your appearance on October 5, 2023,” the letter reads.

House Judiciary notified Chan before his scheduled interview that he was allowed to be legally represented by either his personal counsel or an attorney from the Department of Justice (DOJ), according to emails shared on Twitter Thursday by the committee. The DOJ brought a staff attorney to the scheduled interview, even though Chan agreed to be represented by his personal attorney, and the interview fell apart as a result.

“Today, after an FBI employee traveled across the country to voluntarily participate in a scheduled interview, he was denied the right to have his chosen legal counsel accompany him,” the FBI previously told the Daily Caller in a statement.

“Upon arrival at the Capitol, Committee staff directed agency counsel to leave the premises, and the interview was unable to proceed.”

The FITF worked with social media companies to censor online speech including the New York Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop in October 2020, according to the “Twitter files” documents and the House Judiciary Committee. The Daily Caller News Foundation, New York Times, Washington Post and other media outlets have verified the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop archive.

THE FACEBOOK FILES PART 4. FBI LIED ABOUT MEETING WITH BIG TECH REGARDING NY POST’S HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY Internal FB docs reveal that an FBI Special Agent made false statements in testimony about the FBI’s role in the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story 🧵 Thread: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Chan appeared to lie about his work on censoring the Hunter Biden when he testified in November 2022 for the ongoing Missouri v. Biden online censorship lawsuit, Jim Jordan revealed in June.

Jordan shared internal Facebook documents showing Chan had more meetings with Facebook than he let on during his testimony. Chan and FITF Section Chief Laura Dehmlow met with Facebook on Oct. 14 and told the platform “no comment” on whether Biden’s laptop was real, Dehmlow testified to House Judiciary.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified to the House Ways and Means Committee in May and confirmed the FBI knew Hunter Biden’s laptop was real in early 2020.

Chan testified that he was “confident” he did not participate in any other meetings with tech companies besides the one disclosed by Dehmlow. The internal Facebook documents shared by Jordan indicate Chan had a “follow up” meeting with Facebook officials on Oct. 15 to discuss the Hunter Biden laptop story.

“Chan advised that he was up to speed on the current state of the matter within the FBI and that there was no current evidence to suggest any foreign connection or direction of the leak,” a Facebook employee said on Oct. 15, 2020.

The House Judiciary Committee’s interview with Chan is part of its investigation into the work by government official to pressure social media companies into censoring political speech.

This is a breaking news story and it has been updated with more information.