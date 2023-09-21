‘I Am Bloody 90’: Michael Caine Hints Upcoming Movie Might Be His Last

Iconic actor Michael Caine hinted in an interview Tuesday that his upcoming movie could be the last he’s in.

“I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now,” Caine told The Telegraph.

Caine’s final film appearance could be in his upcoming movie, “The Great Escaper,” which tells the story of a War World II veteran who escaped his nursing home to make his way to France to attend the 70th anniversary of D-Day, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Vanishing Point’ Actor Barry Newman Dead At 92)

The movie is based on the real life experience of British naval officer Bernie Jordan who participated in the famous operation and escaped from his nursing home to attend the ceremony of the event back in 2014, Military.com reported.

Caine is himself a British veteran of a war.

“[W]hen I was 19 they sent me to Korea – which was not a very nice idea for your 19th birthday. I wasn’t a big professional soldier, and it wasn’t a big war,” Caine told The Telegraph. He compared the Korean War to World War I in how it was fought and his experiences in the trenches.

“The Korean War was like the First World War, we all lived in trenches and fought each other in the dark; but I was still s—t scared, as everybody else was. So I understood those things – death and close friends dying and getting injured,” he told the outlet.

“I was so happy to do it…I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written,” Caine added.

Caine also mused about his own mortality and life accomplishments in the interview.

“Everybody’s going to die. At least I’ve lived to f—g 90; I didn’t die at nine, or 19, or 29. I’m 90, and I’ve had the best possible life I could have thought of. The best possible wife, and the best possible family. They may not be a family that other people would say is the best possible family – but the best possible family for me,” he said.

Caine has appeared in many films like the Christopher Nolan “Batman” trilogy, “Interstellar,” “Kingsman,” and “Inception,” according to IMDb.

This is not the first time it’s been reported that Caine’s next film will be his last. Back in October 2021, similar reports were swirling around the internet but were later debunked, Collider reported.