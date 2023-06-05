‘Vanishing Point’ Actor Barry Newman Dead At 92

Famous actor Barry Newman, star of “Vanishing Point” and “Petrocelli,” died May 11 at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center at the age of 92, his wife has reportedly confirmed.

While Newman was diagnosed with vocal cancer in 2009, his wife, Angela, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter the movie star died of natural causes. He was born in Massachusetts in 1930 and was began acting after he took a course with iconic acting coach Lee Strasberg during his time at Brandeis University, the New York Post reported Monday. The 1971 film “The Lawyer” was Newman’s breakout role, and that opened the doors for him to take on the NBC series, “Petrocelli.”

Barry Newman, star of ‘Vanishing Point’ and ‘Petrocelli,’ dead at 92 https://t.co/D6Qtelyjsz pic.twitter.com/KSx1vM53RZ — New York Post (@nypost) June 5, 2023

Newman was nominated for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe award for the talent he displayed in “Petrocelli.”

The most prominent movie credit under Newman’s belt was in “Vanishing Point,” where he played a “speed-addicted car courier named Kowalski,” the NY Post reported. His character tired to carry a hot rod across the U.S. in record time while staying out of the way of highway patrol officials.

Additional movie credits achieved by the famous actor include roles in “Daylight,” “Bowfinger,” “Fatal Vision,” King Crab” and “The Limey,” which also starred Peter Fonda and Terrence Stamp. (RELATED: Jacklyn ‘Jacky Oh’ Smith Dead At 32)

Newman also appeared in many hit TV shows, including “The O.C.,” “Nightingales,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “NYPD Blue” and “L.A. Law.”

Newman is survived by Angela, his wife.