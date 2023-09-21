A Single Michigan Democrat Is Threatening To Derail Her Party’s Abortion Agenda

Democratic state Rep. Karen Whitsett of Michigan said that she will not be voting in favor of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s abortion bill package, which would significantly ease abortion restrictions, according to The Detroit News.

Whitmer announced her support of several bills on Aug. 29 aimed at lowering restrictions on abortion, such as eliminating the mandatory 24-hour waiting period for women to make an informed decision before having the procedure and allowing for Medicaid funding of abortion. Whitsett explained Wednesday that she could not support taxpayer funding for abortions, and that women should have time to make a choice and understand the decision they are making, according to The Detroit News. (RELATED: Major Abortion Lobby Drops ‘Pro-Choice’ From Name In Favor Of A ‘More Inclusive Path’)

“I will not vote and fund Medicaid abortions, that’s not gonna happen,” Whitsett said. “I do not think it is too much to ask when someone’s terminating a life, a 24-hour pause to be able to say for sure this is the decision you want to make. 24 hours is not too much.”

Whitsett said that she was concerned that diverting funds from Medicaid to abortion would limit resources for seniors who are “one prescription drug away from any situation,” according to The Detroit News. An analysis showed that if passed, the Medicaid costs for Michigan would increase by $2 million to $6 million.

Without Whitsett’s vote, the bills, which would need the support of all 56 Democratic members, will likely not pass the House unless a Republican votes yes, according to The Detroit News. Whitsett also said that she would not support any bills attached to Medicaid funding for abortions or that drop the mandatory 24-hour window.

The state’s Planned Parenthood chapter called Whitsett’s comments a “betrayal” to her voters in a post on Twitter, but the Michigan representative argued that she was doing this for them.

“I didn’t get here to do an easy job,” Whitsett said, The Detroit News reported. “I have a district to represent and it’s diverse. People who I have talked to in the community, this is what they want.”

Whitsett did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

