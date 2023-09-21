Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Hiding Cameras Inside Starbucks Bathrooms: REPORT

Police arrested a middle-aged man after he allegedly placed hidden cameras inside the bathrooms of a Starbucks in Asheville, North Carolina, according to WLOS.

Prosecutors charged William Aycock, IV, 37, with two counts of felony secret peeping, WLOS reported. Police said Aycock placed the hidden cameras at the popular national coffee shop chain in May 2022.

Police say after Aycock allegedly placed the cameras in the restrooms, it did not take long for Starbucks staff to discover them, per WLOS.

William McAlpin Aycock IV is facing two counts of felony secret peeping after two cameras were found inside both bathrooms at the Starbucks on Hendersonville Road & Lula Street. https://t.co/jtzGXZuh4U — WLOS (@WLOS_13) September 21, 2023

The findings were then reportedly handed over to local officials. (RELATED: Couple Sues Man After He Allegedly Used Hidden Cameras To Film Them Having Sex At Airbnb Rental)

Police say detectives, forensic technicians and the State Bureau of Investigation coordinated an in-depth investigation, and when they executed a search warrant at the man’s home, they found additional evidence, WLOS noted.

The department confirmed to the outlet the cameras did capture unwitting victims, and police have reportedly now notified those who were subject to such recording. (RELATED: California Man Arrested After Wife Reports Husband For Having Hidden Camera Filming Company, Kids Using Guest Bathroom)

Asheville Police Department said William Mcalpin Aycock IV, 37, is charged with two counts of felony secret peeping. https://t.co/yh5UJm1mGO — WPSD Local 6 (@WPSDLocal6) September 21, 2023

Police booked Aycock at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on Sept. 8, but he was released on a “written promise to appear in court,” the outlet noted.