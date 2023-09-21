Taylor Swift Apparently Responds To Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

As rumors and jokes continue to swirl around whether Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a gossip blog apparently released all the answers Wednesday.

The only reason people think Swift and Kelce are a secret item is because a gossip site called The Messenger claimed they were, and then a radio show decided to jump on the bandwagon during an interview with Kelce’s brother, Jason.

Now, The Messenger’s one, unnamed source says Swift thinks Kelce “is very charming,” but she’s “seeing where things go.” Uhh, sure guys. Your source clearly knows everything, and this is totally legitimate (probably not).

“She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week,” the source continued, likely raking in loads of cash in ad clicks for the site. “He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.”

If this speech by @tkelce doesn’t make you get up and cheer, check your pulse!! It’s Epic!! #chiefsparade https://t.co/P6mQ5XxtLp — Katie “Red Pickle” Jerkovich (@redsoutrage) February 5, 2020

Kelce was open about the fact he tried to give Swift his number during one of her concerts, but little more than that has been confirmed about the duo. (RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Seems To Admit She’s Dating Morgan Wallen)

A slew of news outlets, including Fox News, falsely claimed that the two were dating Wednesday because they didn’t bother to listen to a full interview given by Kelce’s brother. Jason Kelce joked with WIP Morning Show that the rumors were true, before immediately telling the hosts he was joking.

So, do we think the two are dating? No. Maybe they have hung out a few times. But as we all know, Swift’s dating life has been far from easy. She’d be right to take some time for herself, figure out what she wants, and then go for it. Jumping into something new with another celebrity sounds like another heartbreak album to me.