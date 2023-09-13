Kristin Cavallari Seems To Admit She’s Dating Morgan Wallen

Former star of “Laguna Beach: The Real OC” and “The Hills,” Kristin Cavallari, refused to deny rumors Tuesday, that she’s been cozying up to country music legend Morgan Wallen.

The rumors started to swirl during the “Watch What Happens Live After Show” with host Andy Cohen. Two guests asked Cavallari to open up about the date she recently had, to which Cohen immediately chimed in, “it’s obviously Morgan Wallen, she just said her kids are big fans of his.”

Cavallari absolutely refused to answer the question, so Cohen pushed harder. He seemed to believe that her rumored date was not Wallen, because Cavallari said it wasn’t him. “Did I say that?” Cavallari shot back.

“You said you’re not dating him,” Cohen replied. “I’m not dating him!” she yelled back. Cohen tried to clarify that she went on “a date” with Wallen, to which she absolutely could not hide the fact she totally went on a date with him.

While nothing explicit was confirmed … it seems pretty obvious Cavallari and Wallen clearly had some type of romantic entanglement. (RELATED: Country Music Dominance Proves Real America Is Winning The Culture War)

So, do we believe it? Not really. I can totally see why Wallen would go out with Cavallari. She’s gorgeous, funny, and seems way more down to Earth than most reality stars. But Wallen has also been linked to just about every up-and-coming young thing in Nashville in the last year or so. Me thinks this is just another one of those headline grabs — and hey, it worked!