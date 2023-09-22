Alfonso Ribeiro Suffers Concussion In The Most Peculiar Way

During the September 22 episode of “Live With Kelly And Mark,” Alfonso Ribeiro said he suffered a concussion the week before — and it wasn’t in a conventional way.

The star, famous for playing Carleton on “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air,” wasn’t doing anything dangerous or engaging in any sporting activity at the time of the injury. In fact, he was a spectator at a children’s game.

“I got concussed last week,” Ribeiro said. “I was standing off to the side, and I’m putting someone’s number in my phone and boom, a ball to the back of the head. Right in the back,” he said.

The famous actor and “Dancing with the Stars” host explained he was at his son’s baseball game as a spectator and had no idea there was a ball headed straight for his head.

He described the moment he was hit and noted that as soon as the ball whacked his head, he dropped to the ground.

“I go down!” he said. He recalled feeling disoriented as soon as he was hit.

Although he can laugh about the situation now, Ribeiro admitted he suffered from the symptoms of his concussion for several days.

"For like, three days I was like, 'Huh? Wha?'"

He made light of the situation by talking about his wife’s reaction to the ordeal.

“My wife seems to think it was just me saying I didn’t want to do nothing at the house,” he said.

“It wasn’t that. It was a good hit,” he insisted.