Bob Menendez Denies Allegations After Indictment, Blames Racism

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez denied all allegations against him Friday after being indicted on bribery offenses in the Southern District of New York, blaming racism for being charged.

“For years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave. Since this investigation was leaked nearly a year ago, there has been an active smear campaign of anonymous sources and innuendos to create an air of impropriety where none exists. The excesses of these prosecutors is apparent. They have misrepresented the normal work of a Congressional office. On top of that, not content with making false claims against me, they have attacked my wife for the longstanding friendships she had before she and I even met,” Menendez said in a statement.

Per the indictment, “Over $480,000 in cash — much of it stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe — was discovered in the home.”

The Menendez indictment also says Menendez, who is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, provided sensitive U.S. Government information” to Egypt.

“Those behind this campaign simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latino American from humble beginnings could rise to be a U.S. Senator and serve with honor and distinction. Even worse, they see me as an obstacle in the way of their broader political goals.,” he continued. (RELATED: Bob Menendez And Wife Indicted On Bribery Offenses)

“I have been falsely accused before because I refused to back down to the powers that be and the people of New Jersey were able to see through the smoke and mirrors and recognize I was innocent. I have worked every day to repay their trust by fighting to create jobs, strengthen public safety, update infrastructure, and reduce costs for New Jersey families. I have also stood steadfast against dictators around the globe – whether they be in Iran, Cuba, Turkey, or elsewhere – fighting against the forces of appeasement and standing with those who stand for freedom and democracy. I remain focused on continuing this important work and will not be distracted by baseless allegations,” Menendez added. (RELATED: Here’s Why Bob Menendez Is Upset With The Daily Caller)

INBOX Sen. Bob Menendez Statement on Investigation by the Southern District of New York:@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/wLvooUehpt — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 22, 2023

“They wrote these charges as they wanted; the facts are not as presented. Prosecutors did that the last time and look what a trial demonstrates. People should remember that before accepting the prosecutor’s version. “To my supporters, friends and the community at large, I ask that you recall the other times the prosecutors got it wrong and that you reserve judgment. I am confident that this matter will be successfully resolved once all of the facts are presented and my fellow New Jerseyans will see this for what it is,” he concluded.

In 2015, The Daily Caller broke news of prostitution allegations against Menendez that ended up picking up the attention of the FBI. (RELATED: Daily Caller News Foundation Reporter Henry Rodgers Breaks Down Tense Exchange With Bob Menendez)

Menendez also threatened to call the police on the Daily Caller when asked about the Green New Deal in 2019.