Daily Caller News Foundation Reporter Henry Rodgers Breaks Down Tense Exchange With Bob Menendez

Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Henry Rodgers appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday to react to his tense exchange with Sen. Bob Menendez.

Rodgers approached Menendez on Capitol Hill Wednesday and asked for his opinion on the Green New Deal. The New Jersey Democrat referred to The Daily Caller as “trash.” When Rodgers tried to ask a follow-up question, Menendez threatened to call the Capitol Police if Rodgers didn’t cease his questioning.

“Well, it’s funny actually. [Menendez’s] communications directors tweeted about this shortly after it went viral — after this clip went viral, after he would not speak to my intern … and threatened to call the police on us,” Rodgers said. “They tweeted out the article in support of Sen. Menendez’s comments.”

Rodgers claimed Menendez reacted negatively because of TheDC’s coverage of his past behavior but said that’s no reason for him to dish out threats to the press. (RELATED: Here’s Why Bob Menendez Is Upset With The Daily Caller)

“We broke a story about him a couple of years ago, which led to an investigation, which basically found him guilty of hiring underage prostitutes. So I understand why he might not like us or The Daily Caller that much, but that’s no reason for him to threaten to call the police on me for asking a fair question, a softball question about the Green New Deal,” Rodgers said.

