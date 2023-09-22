10-Year-Old Boy Goes On 200-Mile Joyride With 11-Year-Old Sister

A 10-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister stole their mother’s car and went for a 200-mile joyride Thursday.

The two siblings were reported missing to the North Port police department in Florida after disappearing with their mother’s vehicle at some point Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Alachua County Sheriff. It’s unclear when the children left their home with the stolen car, but they were found at around 3:50 a.m., driving the white sedan on the I-75 in the City of Alachua.

As the vehicle was reported stolen, deputies from the Alachua department had to engage in a high-risk traffic stop. When law enforcement approached the car, they were surprised to find the 10-year-old driver exiting the vehicle with his sister.

It’s believed the kids were only joyriding for around three hours, as this is the rough driving time from North Port to Alachua. The children’s mother made the same drive to pick up her children and take them home.

“It was learned that both children were upset with their mother because she took away their electronic devices, which is believed to have been done because they were not using them appropriately,” the sheriff’s department followed up in a comment. “The children did speak with both Deputies and Detectives and those conversations did not lead to any belief that the children were mistreated by their parent or any other person within the home.” (RELATED: One Dead After Florida Teens Allegedly Joyride Stolen Maserati)

The mother did not press charges on her kids. But it’s also unclear how they were able to disappear with the car. And it’s a total miracle that no one was hurt or injured, and there was no damage to the vehicle itself. Whoever this kid is, he’s probably got a big future in sports racing, so long as he stops stealing cars!