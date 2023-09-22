Sami Sheen Says Boob Job Is ‘Honestly Going To Save My Life’

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter, Sami Sheen, announced Monday she’ll be forced to give up nicotine to undergo breast enhancement surgery.

The OnlyFans star admitted to being addicted to nicotine and vaping daily, then spoke to fans about how much she depends on the drug. “The time has come, and I have absolutely no choice, and I have to quit – soon!” she said. “I’m getting a boob job in two months, and I have to be nicotine-free for a month before.”

“I’m already getting anxiety, ok? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherfucker!” she said, showing her vape to the camera.

Sheen filmed the video from the inside of a car, and was visibly stressed about putting down her vape and walking away.

She acknowledged knowing she has to quit for the sake of her health, but admitted she really doesn’t want to give up her habit.

“Realistically, I do want to quit because I know I’m going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it, but I just don’t want to deal with it. I’ve just been putting it off,” she said.

“I’m so scared, and I don’t know how I’m going to live without this thing. It’s really sad. My whole life revolves around it,” Sheen continued. “I’ve depended on it for so long. My peak growing stages in life have been dependent on nicotine, which is really fucking bad.”

She told fans she’s previously made steps to try quitting but didn’t see them through. (RELATED: Actress Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans)

“It’s really fucking hard. I ordered this book called ‘How to Quit Vaping’ by Allen Carr. Have I started reading it? No, because I don’t want to quit,” she said.

Sheen then reflected on the situation and gave it a positive spin.

“I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life, because it’s forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that,” she said.