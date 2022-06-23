Actress Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans

Denise Richards joined the adult content platform OnlyFans a week after the daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen joined at the age of 18.

The 51-year-old former star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” debuted a video to her Instagram page captioned “Ready…here we go💛#onlyfans Link in bio💋,” alongside a video of a herself walking on a beach in a white summer dress. Her 1.4 million Instagram followers now have access to Richards’ photos on the NSFW site that her daughter is also featured on.

Fans that follow Richards’ link will quickly discover that they only need to invest $25 a month to access all the content that she decides to post on OnlyFans. Richards has previously spoken out in her daughter’s defense, stating that it was her personal choice to share intimate content if she so wished.

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” Richards said to Page Six when news broke that Sami Sheen was joining the platform. (RELATED: Good Thing Dua Lipa’s Wearing Booty Shorts With This Dress)

Sami’s announcement came June 13, much to the dismay of her father, Charlie Sheen, who spoke out to indicate he did not condone her behavior.

Fans can now tune in to see revealing photos of both mother and daughter on Onlyfans.