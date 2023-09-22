Elon Musk Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ After Russell Brand Touts Rumble As ‘Free Speech’ Platform In Ban Response

Elon Musk said Friday that he is “disappointed” Russell Brand was “exclusively” touting Rumble as a “free speech” platform in a video response to a U.K. government ban inquiry.

It is rather disappointing that he is exclusively pushing Rumble when X has supported free speech just as much — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2023

Musk was replying to Brand’s video response to the U.K. government’s request that Rumble demonetize Brand’s videos in the wake of sexual assault allegations. Brand has denied all accusations and Rumble denied the request.

“Obviously it’s been an extraordinary and distressing week and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you’ve been presented with,” Brand told his 6.64 million YouTube subscribers.

“By now you’re probably aware that the British government have asked Big Tech platforms to censor our online content. And some online platforms have complied with that request,” Brand said, apparently referring to YouTube, which demonetized his account on Tuesday.

Brand blames his cancellation on the Online Safety bill “which is a piece of U.K. legislation that grants sweeping surveillance and censorship powers,” according to the video.

He also mentioned the Trusted News Initiative, something he calls “a collaboration between big Tech and Legacy Media organizations to target, control, choke and shut down independent media organizations like this one.” (RELATED: Russell Brand’s Business World Has Quickly Crumbled After Sexual Assault Allegations)

“Because the actual real rivalry now is not between the BBC and CNN globally, it’s actually between all trusted news providers and digital platforms,” he said, quoting one of the organization’s spokespeople, according ET Canada.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sued the Trusted News Initiative and its constituents, the BBC, the AP, Reuters and The Washington Post, for antitrust action in 2020.

Brand concluded his video pleading his fans to support him on Rumble.

“I need your support now more than ever, and more than I ever imagined I would.”