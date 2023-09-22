World

Turkish President Complains About Bright Colors At UN, Worries It Promotes LGBT Community

Turkish President Erdogan attends a Victory Day ceremony in Ankara

REUTERS

Alexander Pease Contributor
Font Size:

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday the rainbow of colors adorning the United Nations in New York City are promoting the LGBT community.

The world leader felt “uncomfortable” with the “LGBT colors” which are laid out across the ceilings of the United Nations headquarters in New York City, Reuters reported. Erdogan hoped to discuss the issue with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the outlet noted.

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a statement during the opening of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit 2023, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

“One of the issues that bothers me the most … is that when entering the United Nations General Assembly, you see the LGBT colors on steps and other places,” Erdogan told Turkish media broadcaster Haberturk. (RELATED: Almost No Major World Leaders Showed Up For Biden’s UN General Assembly Speech)

U.N. diplomats maintained that Erdogan mixed up the meaning of the 17 different colors with the colors attributed to the summit’s Sustainable Development Goals, Reuters reported.

Each color represents 17 different goals globally – which were all adopted in 2015 with a goal to be completed by 2030 – which include exterminating world hunger, “extreme poverty, battling climate change and inequality and promoting gender equality.”