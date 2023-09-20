REPORT: 4 Teens Stabbed Within An Hour In New York City

Authorities arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed three teenagers outside a Brooklyn high school on Tuesday, but are still looking for the assailant in a separate stabbing incident nearby, according to the New York Post.

The three male teenagers were allegedly involved in a dispute outside Brownsville Academy High School shortly after school dismissal at 2:50 p.m. While a 17-year-old suffered a stab wound to the ear, an 18-year-old and another 17-year-old were stabbed in the chest, the outlet noted.

The two 17-year-olds were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, but the 18-year-old was in critical condition.

Less than an hour later, a 16-year-old was brutally stabbed multiple times in the face about four miles away from the high school. The victim is expected to survive, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Fight Over McDonald’s Sauces Leads To Stabbing Death Of Maryland Teen, Police Say)

The suspect remained at large as of Tuesday night, per the outlet. Authorities have yet to determine whether the 16-year-old had any prior connection to the assailant.

Earlier this month, a New York City man repeatedly stabbed his mother before injuring his grandmother by shoving her out of a first-floor window.

Video footage captured the 88-year-old grandmother bleeding after landing face first on the pavement below, while her 61-year-old daughter was already covered in blood and appeared to be calling for help on the sidewalk.