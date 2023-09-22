Extreme Weather Caught On Dashcam Video Goes Viral

AccuWeather shared a dashcam video compilation Thursday that showed the terrifyingly destructive nature of extreme weather.

From roofs blowing down onto streets, to enormous tornadoes in the middle of the road, AccuWeather didn’t hold back in a post shared on Twitter, showing the sheer strength of weather on planet Earth. The first clip came from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wanted to remind people of the importance of heeding wind advisories and closures.

The video shows the sheer force of wind flipping a huge, white 18-wheeler onto a cop car on the edge of the road.

The second clip came from extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer, who somehow captured the moment a roof blew off a building and skipped down a street in a busy commercial area of Louisiana. As it crumbled down the street, it took out a series of power lines and a bunch of other stuff.

The final clip came from Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota and shows a horrifying tornado hopping the road and rushing toward the dashcam. Remember folks, when a tornado looks like its staying in one place, it’s actually coming directly at you. So be sure to run away!