Woman Allegedly Attacked Two People For ‘Inappropriate’ Stretching At Pool, Police Say

Florida deputies said a woman allegedly attacked two others while at a pool for what she deemed “inappropriate” stretching, according to the New York Post.

Deputies responded to the incident at 2:32 a.m. The suspect, 41-year-old Amanda Ferragamo, was arrested in Sumter County, Florida, on Sunday morning following the alleged incident. A female victim told deputies that she and a male victim had been doing some stretching, when Ferragamo smacked and shoved them, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Woman Caught On Video Wildly Attacking Taco Vendor After Allegedly Refusing To Pay For Food)

“The female victim then stated that the defendant accused them both of doing inappropriate activities and began to shove her and smacked her across her face. The female victim has a red mark on her face indicating she was hit as well,” the arrest report states.

Florida woman allegedly assaulted 2 people for doing ‘inappropriate’ stretches at a pool: ‘She f–king attacked us’ https://t.co/4cdyuiR7hP pic.twitter.com/199uwgYflM — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2023



“She fucking attacked us, she’s pissed,” the male victim told a deputy, according to the arrest report.

Ferragamo and the male victim are reportedly linked, making the incident domestic in nature according to FOX 35.

Ferragamo was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center without bond, where she was charged with two counts of battery, the outlet noted. She was released Monday afternoon.