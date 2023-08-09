Woman Caught On Video Wildly Attacking Taco Vendor After Allegedly Refusing To Pay For Food

What a disgrace.
An alleged freeloader has been caught on camera destroying a taco stand in Los Angeles and attacking the vendor with punches and pepper spray after she reportedly refused to pay for her food.
Taking place Sunday, the woman allegedly ate her food and then flipped her lid when she was asked for the money, the vendors told KTLA.
The broke buffoon is seen going to her very, very distinctive pink Lexus and allegedly coming back with a pepper spray can, according to a victim’s cell phone footage of the incident.
“When she finished spraying me, she started throwing everything and then she grabbed me and started to hit me,” vendor Joanna Vasquez told KTLA. “She pulled my hair and then punched me in my shoulders. She punched me in the face. She unloaded on me and then let me go.”
The taco villain also allegedly vandalized the vendors’ stand, knocked items off their table and even tossed a sandwich board, while also reportedly calling Vasquez a “b**ch,” according to KTLA.
This lady is an utter embarrassment.
Holy crap, the stupidity is real out here.