‘It’s Not What I Dreamed Of’: Gisele Bündchen Says She Was Just ‘Surviving’ In Marriage One Year After Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen opened up about her divorce in an upcoming interview with Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning, saying that she was merely “surviving” in the marriage.

The supermodel spoke candidly about what it was like to be married to NFL superstar Tom Brady, and reflected on the intricacies of their relationship. Roughly one year after pulling the plug on her marriage, Bündchen said if she were to do it all again, she’d do it the very same way — and has no regrets about leaving Brady.

Looking back at her marriage, Bündchen said, “I wouldn’t have it any other way, I wouldn’t have any other life, I wouldn’t have done it if they say, ‘can change something in your life,’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”

Lee pushed further and asked, “Not even getting divorced?”

“I mean it’s not what I dreamed of, and what I hoped for, you know I – I – you know my parents have been married for 50 years and I really wanted that to happen,” she said.

“But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes, that the way you were in your 20s, it’s you know, sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.” She added that she wishes him “the best” and is grateful for the children they had together.

“I mean, he’s the father of my kids, you know, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think you know, when a door shuts, other doors open.”

Bündchen said she was doing more “surviving” in her marriage than actual “living,” and admitted to being happier on her own, and being able to “choose more of what I want,” according to a preview on Paramount. (RELATED: ‘Breakups Are Never Easy’: Gisele Bundchen Gets Candid About Divorce From Tom Brady)

“I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.”

The full interview with Cowan airs Sunday on CBS.