GOP Rep Accuses DOJ Of Using Menendez To Distract From Hunter Biden Probe

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana said he “wouldn’t put it past” the Biden administration’s Department of Justice to use the indictment of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez to distract from the Hunter Biden probe.

The Justice Department unsealed an indictment against Menendez and his wife, Nadine, on three counts Friday, according to a release by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Menendez and his wife allegedly received cash and gold bars from three New Jersey businessmen in return for aiding the Egyptian government, according to the indictment. (RELATED: ‘He’s Stuck With This’: Fox Legal Analyst Says Menendez Faces ‘Smoking Gun Evidence’ In Bribery Case)

WATCH:



“I don’t trust anything coming out of the DOJ. I would not put it beyond them to go after Menendez as like a sacrifice to whereby they could pretend that they effectively investigate things like this, give them a little cover for obviously not participating in helping the Oversight Committee upon which I sit in the House to investigate the Biden crime family,” Higgins told “Ingraham Angle” guest host Will Cain. “So, I don’t know if the senator did anything wrong or not, the justice system will figure that out, but I do not trust the department.”

Menendez announced he would step down “temporarily” as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee in the wake of the indictment. Menendez faced trial in 2017 over corruption allegations that ended with a hung jury.

Hunter Biden was indicted by a federal grand jury in Delaware on charges of illegally possessing a firearm while using illegal drugs and for making false statements in the course of purchasing the firearms. He pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.