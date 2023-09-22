Men Who Think About The Roman Empire Are Basically Nazis, Journalist Claims

The internet has been set ablaze over the revelation that most men think daily about the Roman Empire. You know who else thought about the Roman Empire a lot? Hitler. At least that’s what one Swedish journalist claims.

Joanna Gorecka of the Göteborgs-Posten is continuing the “everything I don’t like is fascism” trend by comparing men who like the Roman Empire to Hitler.

“Remember that Hitler and his chicken-breeding Poles in the SS also loved the Roman Empire very much,” the Swedish writer stated.

She claims she was shocked to discover a man on the bus reading a book about the Roman Empire. “Maybe he looked at the pictures?” the sexist journalist opined. She then quotes the thesis of another writer who claims men’s fascination with Rome is because we “yearn for a time when women were women and men were men.” (RELATED: JONES: 3 Reasons Men Dream Of Ancient Rome)

Gorecka expands on this idea saying “It usually means: when men were men and women were enslaved, disenfranchised children who quit school at eleven to learn how to spin wool and crouch over venomous snakes to get rid of unwanted pregnancies.”

History is a long slow march. Yes, women in the Roman Empire were mainly defined by the men in their lives. But as Gorecka aptly notes, Rome was one of the first civilizations to utilize aqueducts, bridges and sewage systems. While the women of the Roman Empire were enjoying clean water and not dying of cholera, their less civilized counterparts were being plundered and pilfered by the nomadic tribes of the Goths and Visigoths.

And yes, Hitler did love the Roman Empire. But he also loved art, architecture and the opera. So Joanna, we better not see you at any museums with the rest of those art-loving Nazis.