Judge Grants Matthew McConaughey Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Trying To Attend Event: REPORT

A judge has reportedly granted Matthew McConaughey a restraining order against an alleged female stalker who’s purportedly been harassing him for over a year.

The famous actor filed for protection from his alleged stalker in advance of an in-person book event to promote his new book out of fear she would attend, TMZ reported Friday. Court documents obtained by the outlet indicated the woman had been sending “unhinged letters, emails, and frivolous lawsuits designed to lure me into court to contact me.” McConaughey said the woman thinks she’s in a relationship with him.

The woman reportedly made false claims about being a co-author of his new picture book, “Just Because,” and that her alleged unwelcome advances towards him had recently escalated, according to TMZ. The actor noted the alleged harassment began back in April 2022 and said the woman had not relented in her efforts.



The alleged stalker recently purchased a ticket to a photo opportunity scheduled for the release of “Just Because,” which took place in the Los Angeles area, according to TMZ. She reportedly planned to travel “over 300 miles” for the opportunity to meet him in person at the event.

McConaughey claimed a “threatening email” was sent to the bookstore ahead of the event, which doubled as confirmation she planned to be there, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Paris Jackson Afraid For Her Life, Seeks Court Protection From Alleged Stalker)

He further said he has never contacted the woman, TMZ reported. He allegedly asked his security agents to treat her kindly during their interactions with her, but he has made it clear he doesn’t want to engage with her at all and wants to put a stop to the whole situation.

The temporary restraining order is now in place, according to TMZ, but further details within the court documents have not been revealed at this time.