REPORT: Nicki Minaj Says Someone’s Harassing Her With False Child Protective Service Claims, Posts Alleged Recording

Nicki Minaj posted a recording of an alleged swatting call where the unknown caller could be heard making troubling allegations about someone purportedly harming her child, Daily Mail reports.

Minaj posted the message to her Instagram story Thursday, according to Daily Mail. Instagram stories self-delete after 24 hours unless saved by the user. Minaj told fans the caller phoned Child Protective Services, Daily Mail reported. The alleged caller claimed to have witnessed a man with a shotgun “who could possibly be drunk” holding her child at the same time, and that Minaj kept telling the man to put the child down.

“I don’t know if he’s trying to leave with the kid, but she’s trying to talk him out of it,” the alleged caller reportedly said.

Minaj claimed it was a swatting call, according to Daily Mail. The Los Angeles Police Department previously attended the home Minaj shares her husband, Kenneth Petty, TMZ reported in June. Authorities examined their child at the time and deemed it safe for them to remain in the home, according to the outlet.

“[Two] times my home was surrounded by large guns,” she said on Instagram, according to Daily Mail, apparently referring to another swatting call in which the caller falsely reported a fire had erupted in Minaj’s home.

“This person wanted a family with a 2 year old to be shot at. Yet, nothing on any blog,” Minaj wrote to Instagram, according to Daily Mail.

She went on to describe how her family has been affected by the false allegations. (RELATED: REPORT: Nicki Minaj’s Husband On House Arrest For Threatening Offset)

“This same person made a false claim to CPS,” she said, the outlet reported. “When you have snitches in high places of the music industry who don’t want you to win but realize they can’t stop you because God’s anointing in my life is very real.”

She reminded fans her child is “a child who’s done nothing to anyone but bring joy,” according to Daily Mail.