Thousands Of Migrants Set To Hit The Streets As New York To Start Evicting From Overwhelmed Shelters

New York City could start to evict single adult migrants from shelters on Saturday in an effort to dissuade new migrants from coming to the sanctuary city, according to Politico.

New York is struggling to provide care for the 60,000 migrants currently in shelters and Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have been in a disagreement on how to respond to the crisis. With shelters pushed past their limits, the city will stop sheltering single adults after 60 days and thousands will start being evicted as soon as this weekend, Politico reported Friday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Rep Demands Mayorkas Account For Agency Losing Track Of Thousands Of Illegal Immigrants)

New York has seen the arrival of more than 110,000 migrants since spring 2022 and has spent more than $2 billion on the crisis, according to Politico. In early September 2023, Adams said the migrant crisis “will destroy” the city, and he previously announced a state of emergency in October 2022 due to the massive influx.

A policy by Adams hopes to limit the number of asylum-seekers by restricting the time period migrants are allowed to stay in shelters. The shelters will stop housing single adults after 60 days, but the administration might further reduce the time period to 30 days, according to Politico.

Democrat Governor of New York Kathy Hochul to immigrants “We’re at our limit. If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else” pic.twitter.com/qM89s15RaS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2023

“If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else,” Hochul said during an interview with CNN on Thursday. “We have to let the word out that when you come to New York, you’re not going to have more hotel rooms. We don’t have capacity, so we have to also message properly.”

Protesters shouted over New York representatives last week over New York City’s response to the migrant crisis and 10 protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct on Tuesday for obstructing a bus carrying migrants to Staten Island.

Adams’ office and Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.