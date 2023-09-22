Is Russell Brand Guilty?

Russell Brand has been credibly accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse, per The Times. I’m not a #BelieveAllWomen fanatic — go check out my video on MSU’s football coach for proof — but I have reason to believe that Russell Brand probably did commit these allegations and the right is attempting to defend him for very silly reasons. Let’s talk about it.

