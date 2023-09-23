‘Get Out Of My Face’: Woman Allegedly Spits On Mayor As He Leaves City Council Chambers

The daughter of a journalist allegedly spat on and assaulted David Young, Mayor of Orem, Utah, and another individual Tuesday night after a council meeting.

Linnea Pugmire, 31, faces multiple charges, including two third-degree felony counts of threatening elected officials and one count of assault, according to Fox13.

Michelle Lee caught the incident on video. “It was just really scary and something you don’t expect,” she told the outlet.

“Get out of my face,” Young says in the video right before the suspect spits on him.

Arresting documents explain the issue occurred over “personal concerns with family,” per the outlet. Pugmire’s mother is Gennelle Pugmire of The Daily Herald.

During the city council meeting earlier that night, Young spoke about his displeasure with Gennelle Pugmire’s reporting, calling them “off-the-rails articles.”

“I wouldn’t make a big deal about this, except it just keeps happening and happening, and this keeps coming out of this paper,” Young said at the four-hour mark of the video. “It’s just not right.”

“My intent was to point out to point out the articles, to make the points, and then let people make their own decision and ask the questions, is this fair, is this right?” Young told KSL TV.

“I was terrified,” Lee told Fox13, “I’m with my mom and my sisters, the mayor, the city attorney, I don’t know what her plan was, she was so erratic and unhinged.”

“She charges towards me, she spits on me, she spits and hits the girl next to me,” Young told the outlet. “Obviously, when that happened, I wasn’t really happy about it, so I pushed her to try to get her away from us.” (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Rudy Giuliani Getting Slapped On Back By Supermarket Employee).

The video shows Pugmire repeatedly saying “How dare you” to the mayor.

There are various versions of video of the confrontation outside the Orem City Council meeting. Here is one. More on KSL TV at 6 p.m. now, and streaming on KSL+ app and at https://t.co/pmjuluBDRu Story: https://t.co/91U8qwF8jv pic.twitter.com/KlG1t8BVXP — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) September 20, 2023

“He deserves it,” Pugmire said in the video after being asked why she spit on the mayor. The video shows Pugmire being arrested and escorted away by police.