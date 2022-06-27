Video Appears To Show Rudy Giuliani Getting Slapped On Back By Supermarket Employee

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was allegedly slapped by a ShopRite employee Sunday, video from inside the supermarket appears to show.

The employee approached Giuliani from behind before allegedly slapping him at the supermarket on Veterans Road, the video posted to Twitter appears to show. Giuliani was supporting his son Andrew Giuliani’s campaign for governor and was handing out flyers and taking photos when the alleged incident occurred, according to ABC 7 NY. Giuliani’s son was not present at the time of the alleged incident, the outlet reported.

WATCH:

WATCH Former New York City Mayor @RudyGiuliani, now 78, claimed he was assaulted by a 39-year-old Staten Island supermarket employee who exchanged words with him. pic.twitter.com/jCC01RcG7Y — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) June 26, 2022

The employee who allegedly slapped Giuliani was identified as Daniel Gill, 39, police said, according to ABC 7 NY. Gill faces a second-degree assault charge for hitting a senior citizen. (RELATED: ‘You’re A Brainwashed A**hole’: Rudy Giuliani Lashes Out At Heckler)

Giuliani, 78, was not injured as a result of the alleged incident and refused medical treatment, the outlet reported.

Andrew Giuliani told NBC New York that the employee targeted his father over politics.

“The assault on my father, America’s mayor, was over politics,” the younger Giuliani told the outlet. “We will not be intimidated by left-wing attacks. As governor, I will stand up for law and order so that New Yorkers feel safe again.”

The elder Giuliani said the employee allegedly called him a “f–king scumbag” during the incident, according to the New York Post. He went on to say the employee was supposedly upset about abortion.

“He says, ‘You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women,” Giuliani said, according to the outlet. “You’re gonna kill women.”

“‘You guys think you’re saving babies, but you’re gonna kill women,'” he added while recalling the incident.

Giuliani is set to hold a virtual press conference regarding the alleged incident Monday, according to ABC 7 NY. In addition, his son will hold a campaign rally on Tuesday night at the ShopRite where the alleged incident occurred, the outlet reported.