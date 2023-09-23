‘Conflict Of Interest’: DCNF Reporter Questions Implications Of Soros-Backed Nonprofit Acquiring Local Newspapers

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter questioned the political implications of a nonprofit that is backed by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations acquiring nearly two dozen local newspapers in Maine.

The National Trust for Local News received contributions from Soros’ organization and left-wing Swiss Billionaire Hansjörg Wyss in July, but denies the Soros funds were given for the purpose of buying the papers. DCNF Investigative Reporter Jennie Taer questioned the political intentions of the acquisition in a Saturday interview with Newsmax, citing local media’s vulnerability and typical nonpartisan nature.

“The money is pouring in from Soros-funded groups. You know, since 2003, we’ve seen about $52 million from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations pour into groups funding these local media. At the same time, while they’re uplifting local media, this is coming as it’s kind of dying, so you’re seeing left-wing groups take in and subsidize for them,” said Taer. “But you’re seeing that it’s become a political issue that these groups are deciding, ‘hey let’s go in, let’s purchase these,’ and now it’s creating this question of is this the conflict of interest with what is supposed to be impartial media.”

Roughly two newspapers close every week in the United States, according to a study conducted by Northwestern University, which Taer cited. (RELATED: ‘Not The Case’: DCNF Reporter Debunks Biden Admin’s Claim That It’s Securing The Border)

Taer further questioned whether the purchases of the newspapers is a “political opportunity” ahead of the 2024 election. The state has members of Congress from all sides of the aisle, and former President Donald Trump only lost the state in 2016 by roughly 3 points.

“Why is it that they’re making these purchases? Well, it looks like it’s a political opportunity,” Taer said.

The National Trust for Local News controls the largest network of newspapers in Maine, acquiring five daily newspapers and 17 weekly publications. States Newsroom, a left-wing network of local media outlets funded by Wyss, is also expanding its operations in Maine.

“At least Newsmax, the Daily Caller, other outlets, offer this perspective of here’s the news, here are the facts, you decide how you want to interpret it — and that’s how I report. I’m not bought and paid for, myself, I’m reporting on the issues, mostly the border and immigration and doing investigative reporting, and I work for the American people — that’s it. And that’s how journalism should be.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.