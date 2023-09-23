‘Never Insult Poles Again’: Poland’s Prime Minister Slams Zelensky

Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, issued a stern warning Friday to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, advising him never to “insult Poles again” following the latter’s remarks at the United Nations General Assembly.

The fallout arose over grain export disagreements, with Zelensky suggesting in his speech that Poland and other European countries have “made a thriller from the grain,” according to The Hill.

“I want to tell President Zelensky never to insult Poles again, as he did recently during his speech at the U.N.” Morawiecki said at a Friday rally, The Hill reported. “The Polish people will never allow this to happen, and defending the good name of Poland is not only my duty and honor, but also the most important task of the Polish government.”

The relationship between Poland and Ukraine, once close allies, especially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has reached a low point due to this dispute. A number of European nations have imposed bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect local farmers. Despite the EU’s decision to suspend the ban, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have chosen to maintain it, sparking protests and lawsuits from Ukraine, the outlet noted.

During his September visit to the United States, Zelensky appealed for additional aid for Ukraine, particularly from Speaker Kevin McCarthy, amidst looming government shutdown deadlines, The Hill reported. (RELATED: Zelenskyy Showed Up At The UN And Talked About … You Guessed It … Climate Change)

Polish President Andrzej Duda likened Ukraine’s struggle against Russia to a “drowning person,” stating that it was negatively affecting those attempting to help. Morawiecki, in turn, announced that Poland would cease supplying weapons to Ukraine.