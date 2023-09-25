Kyrsten Sinema Lays Out Unorthodox ‘Path To Victory’ In Swing-State Arizona

Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona argued her “path to victory” to reclaim her Senate seat in 2024 would be to garner more support from Republicans than Democrats and win the majority of independent voters, according to a donor memo reported by NBC News on Monday.

Sinema has yet to launch a reelection bid, but could face Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and former Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, who is inching toward a campaign, in a general election next year. The senator’s memo argues that if she runs for another term, Sinema could secure the seat with 60% to 70% support from independents, as well as 25% to 35% of Republicans and 10% to 20% of Democrats, according to NBC News. (RELATED: ‘The Most Compelling Political Science Experiment’: Experts Weigh In On Potential Three-Way Senate Race In Arizona)

“Kyrsten Sinema has proven she knows how to win in Arizona. As an Independent she appeals to voters who refuse to identify with either political party or dislike candidates nominated in partisan primaries who cater to the political fringes,” the memo reads. “If the parties nominate extremists, as expected, Kyrsten will win a majority of IND, at least a third of REP and a percentage of DEM voters — making her the first Independent to win a three-way statewide race in American history.”

Sinema’s pitch is that both parties will nominate “extremists” for Senate in Arizona, and that she will win as an independent by attracting 10-20% of Democrats, 60-70% of independents and 25-35% of Republicans. From the memo @NBCNews obtained:https://t.co/aNTt0dc9Ho pic.twitter.com/IURxZsZoIE — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 25, 2023

Another section of the two-paged memo details what it views as legislative victories, including Sinema voting for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to “[lower] drug prices.” Along with the IRA, the memo touts Sinema’s role in gun reform, same-sex marriage legislation, postal reform and other items under the title “Kyrsten Delivers for Arizona.”

Despite the memo, Sinema, who left the Democratic Party in December 2022, hasn’t made a decision about her political ambitions for 2024, but has “been actively fundraising,” a spokesperson for the senator told NBC News. Sinema’s political campaign has more than $10 million cash on hand, according to the spokesperson.

A Noble Predictive Insights survey released on Aug. 3 indicated that both Sinema and Lake would lose to Gallego in a potential three-way matchup; Gallego led with 34% support, followed by Sinema at 26% and Lake at 25%. Another survey released in early August suggested Sinema would come in third behind Gallego and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a Republican running for the seat, with the candidates garnering 36%, 29% and 21% support, respectively, according to the Emerson College poll.

Sinema did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.