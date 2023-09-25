Trump Considers Buying A Gun With His Face On It During South Carolina Campaign Stop

Former President Donald Trump appeared to consider purchasing a Glock handgun Monday during his stop in South Carolina, spokesperson Steven Cheung tweeted Monday.
The gun appeared to be a special Trump-edition Glock, with his face printed on the gun. Trump and his campaign made a stop at Palmetto State Armory to look at guns after meeting Team Trump volunteers at the campaign’s South Carolina office. (RELATED: Donald Trump Gives First Reaction After Surrendering In Georgia)
A Trump spokesperson clarified to the Daily Caller that Trump said he wanted to buy one of the guns. He did not actually purchase one.
President Trump doing a little shopping in South Carolina!
He will protect our great Second Amendment!! pic.twitter.com/Qs6Imc8LEb
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 25, 2023
WATCH:
President Trump purchases a @GLOCKInc in South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/7EiJsEOPFF
— Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 25, 2023
President Trump and MTG tour a gun shop in South Carolina and the libs are melting.
They’re gonna have to pry the Second Amendment from our cold, dead hands.
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 25, 2023
Trump was accompanied by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)