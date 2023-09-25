Politics

Trump Considers Buying A Gun With His Face On It During South Carolina Campaign Stop

Public/Screenshot/Twitter — @TheStevenCheung

Henry Rodgers Chief National Correspondent
Former President Donald Trump appeared to consider purchasing a Glock handgun Monday during his stop in South Carolina, spokesperson Steven Cheung tweeted Monday.

The gun appeared to be a special Trump-edition Glock, with his face printed on the gun. Trump and his campaign made a stop at Palmetto State Armory to look at guns after meeting Team Trump volunteers at the campaign’s South Carolina office. (RELATED: Donald Trump Gives First Reaction After Surrendering In Georgia)

A Trump spokesperson clarified to the Daily Caller that Trump said he wanted to buy one of the guns. He did not actually purchase one.

Trump was accompanied by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)