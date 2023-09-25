Trump Considers Buying A Gun With His Face On It During South Carolina Campaign Stop

Former President Donald Trump appeared to consider purchasing a Glock handgun Monday during his stop in South Carolina, spokesperson Steven Cheung tweeted Monday.

The gun appeared to be a special Trump-edition Glock, with his face printed on the gun. Trump and his campaign made a stop at Palmetto State Armory to look at guns after meeting Team Trump volunteers at the campaign’s South Carolina office. (RELATED: Donald Trump Gives First Reaction After Surrendering In Georgia)

A Trump spokesperson clarified to the Daily Caller that Trump said he wanted to buy one of the guns. He did not actually purchase one.

President Trump doing a little shopping in South Carolina! He will protect our great Second Amendment!! pic.twitter.com/Qs6Imc8LEb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 25, 2023

WATCH:

President Trump purchases a @GLOCKInc in South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/7EiJsEOPFF — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 25, 2023

President Trump and MTG tour a gun shop in South Carolina and the libs are melting. They’re gonna have to pry the Second Amendment from our cold, dead hands. pic.twitter.com/RuJY80TcP3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 25, 2023

Trump was accompanied by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)