Donald Trump Gives First Reaction After Surrendering In Georgia

FULTON COUNTY JAIL — Former President Donald Trump approached reporters after surrendering himself Thursday night in Georgia, and shared his frustration about his arrest after being fingerprinted and having his mugshot taken.

“I really believe this is a very sad day for America. This should never happen. If you challenge an election you should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election — and I should have every right to do that. As you know you have many people that you’ve been watching over the years do the same thing,” Trump said. (RELATED: TRUMP’S MUG SHOT RELEASED)

“Whether it’s Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others. When you have that great freedom to challenge you have to be able to otherwise you’re gonna have very dishonest elections. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice — we did nothing wrong, I did nothing wrong — and everybody knows it. I’ve never had such support.”

Trump said “what they’re doing is election interference” and “there has never been anything like it in our country before.”

“This is their way of campaigning,” Trump added. “This is one instance but you have three other instances.”

“We did nothing wrong at all,” Trump said. (RELATED: Donald Trump Surrenders In Georgia For Fourth Case)

“We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest — and we think it’s very dishonest,” he concluded.

As of Thursday, at least 11 of the 19 people who were charged appeared at the jail to be booked.