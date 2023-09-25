REPORT: Drew Barrymore’s Show To Return After Tentative Agreement Reached In Strike

Drew Barrymore reportedly plans to relaunch her talk show in October, on the heels of news that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, People reported.

Sources close to Barrymore said she is gearing up to bring back the show, and has put the wheels in motion for “The Drew Barrymore Show” to return, according to People. The WGA clearly stated this new development and tentative agreement still needs to be ratified.

Barrymore’s announcement comes just two weeks after the famous actress faced serious backlash for adamantly stating her show was returning despite the strike.

“I own this choice,” she affirmed at the time. “I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.”

Fans and striking writers wasted no time at all telling Barrymore how they felt about her decision at the time. She was trolled on social media, and protestors stood in solidarity with writers. They took over the front of her studio in loud demonstration of her decision. (RELATED: Bill Maher Holds Back The Launch Of ‘Real Time’ In Hopes Of Strike Resolution)

Before long, Barrymore took to social media with another announcement days later, and walked back her words. She cried into the camera and relented, telling fans she reversed her decision and was going to keep her show paused until progress was made in the 2023 Writer’s strike.

Barrymore’s show has been halted since Sept. 17, with plans moving full steam ahead for an October return, People reported.