Jesse Watters Jokes Corporate Media Reported Poll Showing 10-Point Trump Lead ‘Like They Were Covering A Funeral’

Fox News host Jesse Watters said the corporate media’s reporting about a new Washington Post poll was “like they were covering a funeral” Monday.

Former President Donald Trump led President Joe Biden by 52% to 42% in a head-to-head matchup, according to the poll released Monday by the media outlet. The poll caused MSNBC host Joe Scarborough to melt down during his Monday morning show, while the Washington Post published an article calling the poll it released “an outlier.” (RELATED: ‘Why Is He Allowed To Run?’: Sunny Hostin Calls For Kicking Trump Off The Ballot)

WATCH:



“This blew Bret’s whole blazer off – the Washington Post poll, Donald Trump beating Joe Biden by 10 points,” Watters said. “That is a Ronald Reagan 49-state landslide. So the president is trying to throw the guy he is running against in person. Does it have anything to do with the polls?”

Watters then played a clip of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissing the polls.

“The polls actually do tell the whole story because Donald Trump was indicted this spring the second he started polling ahead of Biden,” Waters said after the clip. “And the media reported the new Washington Post poll like they were covering a funeral.”

The poll was conducted from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20, reached 1,006 adults and has a margin of error of 3.5%. The poll found that only 30% of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of the economy and that only 25% felt the economy was “good” or “excellent.”

