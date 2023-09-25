Calls For Menendez To Resign Grow As Nancy Pelosi, Beto O’Rourke Pile On

Democrats, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, urged New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to resign following his bribery indictment.

NEW- @jrpsaki asks Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi if Sen. Robert Menendez should resign.@SpeakerPelosi: “…It probably would be a good idea if he did resign.” pic.twitter.com/byTSfEaK5P — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) September 26, 2023

Pelosi told Psaki that “the charges are formidable,” before pivoting to criticize Republicans.

“Right now, sadly, because of the challenges that we face, because the skepticism that exists in our country about governance, about this Republican Party that doesn’t believe in governance, doesn’t believe in science — wants to take down everything in order to give tax breaks to the wealthiest, we’ve got to stay focused on that and for that reason it probably be a good idea if he did resign,” Pelosi concluded.

“Those who betray the public trust should not stay in public office. Senator Menendez should resign,” O’Rourke tweeted Monday evening.

Those who betray the public trust should not stay in public office. Senator Menendez should resign. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 25, 2023

Democratic Vermont Sen. Peter Welch also called for Menendez’s resignation Monday, joining Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

The shocking and specific allegations against Senator Menendez have wholly compromised his capacity to be that effective Senator. I encourage Senator Menendez to resign. (2/2) — Senator Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) September 25, 2023

“Senator Menendez is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” Welch said on Twitter. “But the people of New Jersey and the United States Senate are entitled to an effective Senator. The shocking and specific allegations against Senator Menendez have wholly compromised his capacity to be that effective Senator. I encourage Senator Menendez to resign.” (RELATED: Biden-Appointed US Attorney’s Dealings With Bob Menendez Feature Heavily In Indictment)

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the calls for resignation on Sunday.

Menendez and his wife were indicted in the Southern District of New York on Friday. Over $480,000 in cash was allegedly found in his home, according to the indictment. Menendez stepped down as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Friday. Menendez has denied all allegations.