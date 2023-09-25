‘There Are Two Faces To This Administration’: German Family Set To Be Deported By Biden Admin Speaks Out

German parents set to be deported back to Germany after their asylum claim was denied said the Biden administration had “two faces” Monday.

United States Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Uwe and Hannelore Romeike to prepare for deportation 15 years after they fled Germany after being fined for homeschooling their children. German authorities also seized the children from the family and took them to a public school, according to a press release from the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA). (RELATED: ‘Don’t Care’: Texas Lt Gov Says Biden ‘Lies’ About Border Because He Thinks The ‘American Public Is Just Stupid’)

“We are supposed to come back in 2 weeks from now to show our passports… to be ready to move our family back to Germany,” Uwe Romeike told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

WATCH:



Ingraham noted the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, noting the Biden administration granted temporary protected status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans. Over 1.6 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection, following 2.2 million encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1.6 million in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

“We try to do it the right way,” Hannelore Romeike told Ingraham. “And we don’t get to stay here, or to immigrate for 15 years we fight for that right and it seems there are two faces to this administration.”

“We don’t know exactly the motivation they want us to leave the country right now, but if that were the case and they want us to be deported because of homeschooling, then that would be discrimination and that would be a bad things,” Use told Ingraham. “America used to be a free country and people from all over the world immigrated here to seek freedom, and we initially got freedom. We got asylum granted by a judge in Tennessee and it was the administration at that time, 12 years ago, that revoked it and turned it down. So, we are sad that it happened but we hope that there would be a change.”

An immigration judge granted the Romeike family asylum in 2010, but the Obama administration appealed the ruling, which was overturned by the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) in 2012, according to releases from the HSLDA.

“From everything I understand about your case and I read extensively about it seems like it’s the classic case of persecution for your religious views,” Ingraham told the Romeikes. “That is what asylum was designed for, for people like you. Yet people like you are being told, goodbye, essentially. There’s something really rotten about this.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.