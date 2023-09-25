White House Swears Biden’s Visit To Striking Workers Isn’t Because Of Trump

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Monday briefing that President Joe Biden’s decision to head to the picket line to visit striking United Auto Workers (UAW) in Detroit, Michigan, was not influenced by former President Donald Trump’s initial plans to address union members.

“Did Trump’s decision to visit the UAW workers play into your [Biden’s] decision to go?” a reporter asked Jean-Pierre.

“Absolutely not,” Jean-Pierre responded. “This is a decision to visit the picket line was based off his own desire. This is what the president wanted to do to stand, to stand with autoworkers. That’s what you’re going to see the president do tomorrow. And he, as you all know, Shawn Fain’s invitation from last week, he accepted that invitation and is proud to do so.”

The UAW’s strike began shortly after the contract between the union and autoworkers expired on Sept. 14. The union initially demanded a 46% pay raise over five years and a shortened four-day work week, while being paid for a 40-hour work week. (RELATED: The Biggest Winner Of The Auto Workers Strike Could Be Elon Musk)

The strike expanded to 38 additional plants across the country on Friday as negotiations failed to move forward.

Former President Donald Trump decided Sept. 18 to visit Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday to speak with plumbers, electricians and autoworkers a part of the UAW, a senior Trump campaign advisor confirmed to the Daily Caller. After Trump’s announcement, the White House reversed its decision to send two key Biden administration officials to Detroit, Michigan, to help with negotiations, instead opting for a Zoom call with involved parties.

Democrats close to the White House were reportedly panicking over Trump’s decision to head to Detroit, stressing that the Biden campaign needed to “step it up,” according to a Politico report. Trump’s decision reportedly caused Democrats to worry that the former president’s strategy for the 2024 presidential election is more sophisticated than it previously was, the outlet reported.

Biden announced on Friday that he would join the UAW picket lines on Tuesday in an effort to “stand in solidarity” with the striking union members.

“Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create,” Biden tweeted.