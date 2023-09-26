Biden Backs Pay Raise For Striking Auto Workers Just One Day After Karine Said He Wouldn’t Address Specific Demands

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he supports a massive pay raise for striking members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) just one day after the White House press secretary refused to say whether the administration supported the union’s specific demands.

Biden visited the picket line in Detroit, Michigan, as the UAW strikes against the country’s biggest automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis – originally demanding a 46 percent wage increase as well as a shorter work week while still being paid for 40 hours. When asked by a reporter whether he supported a 40 percent pay raise for the striking auto workers, Biden responded, “Yes.”

During a Monday press briefing, a reporter asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre whether the president supported the pay raise the striking autoworkers demanded and whether his decision to go to the picket line meant he was backing the UAW.

“What we’re saying is we’re not going to get into the negotiation. Right? This is — When it comes to a negotiation, that is something for the parties to decide on,” Jean-Pierre responded. “That is something for them to discuss.” In response to multiple follow-up questions, Jean-Pierre repeated that while Biden is “pro-union” and believes the workers deserve a “record contract,” the administration had no position on the union’s specific demands and would not intervene in negotiations.

Asked if he supports the UAW demands for a 40% wage increase, @POTUS says “yes.” pic.twitter.com/tRbBPR2kqV — Lauren Egan (@Lauren_V_Egan) September 26, 2023

While at the picket line Biden told UAW members that automakers are highly profitable and that the workers “should be doing just as well.”

“You deserve what you’ve earned and you’ve earned a hell of a lot more than you gettin’ paid now,” Biden told strikers.

The president decided on Friday to visit Detroit and stand on the picket line with UAW members, a move the White House touted as “historic.” Ahead of Biden’s announcement, the White House reversed its decision to send two top Biden officials to Detroit to help with negotiations, instead deciding to set up a Zoom call with automakers and the UAW.

It was revealed on Sept. 18 that former President Donald Trump planned to skip the second GOP presidential debate and instead speak to current and former UAW workers in Detroit. Trump’s announcement reportedly caused Democrats close to the White House to worry that the former president may have a more sophisticated campaign style than in previous elections.