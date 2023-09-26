Bill De Blasio Spends 3 Hours Making Out With Mystery Date At Rooftop Bar: REPORT

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was reportedly caught having intimate moments with an unidentified woman at the Empire Rooftop bar in the Big Apple, according to the New York Post.

The public displays of affection lasted at least three hours on Friday night, according to the New York Post. De Blasio reportedly spent the rest of the evening in the arms of his companion, as seen in several photos taken at the West 63rd Street bar in Manhattan. The former mayor was wearing casual attire including a white dress shirt, pictures obtained by the NY Post showed.

The duo indulged in at least three rounds of drinks throughout the evening, a bar-goer said, the outlet noted. Despite their public displays of affection, no one in the vicinity seemed to recognize the towering 6’5″ former mayor, according to the bar-goer.

“No one here — none of my coworkers — know who Bill De Blasio is,” the bar-goer told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘A Football Game Is More Essential Than Worshiping’: Former Official Slams Cuomo And De Blasio Over COVID Mandates)

The 62-year-old former Democratic presidential candidate is currently separated from his wife, Chirlane McCray, but they are reportedly still living together. De Blasio and McCray announced their separation in July.